Iohannis: Romania firmly condemns the recognition by Russia of the 'independence' of Donetsk, Luhansk separatist regions

President Klaus Iohannis stated, in a press statement, that Romania firmly condemns the recognition by the Russian Federation of the "independence" of the self-proclaimed separatist republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in Ukraine, emphasizing that it is a flagrant violation of international law, and the international community must react firmly, Agerpres reports.

"Romania firmly condemns the recognition by the Russian Federation of the 'independence' of the self-proclaimed separatist republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, which are parts of Ukraine. This act represents a flagrant violation of international law, of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. Furthermore, through this decision, Russia infringes the obligations that has as a signatory of the Minsk Agreements, which thus become void of content. Russia, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, is threatening, through its actions, the global peace and security guaranteed by the UN Security Council, deliberately infringing principles of international law provided by the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act. The international community must punish firmly, immediately and unequivocally this decision lacking responsibility on the part of Russia," said the head of state in the press statement sent by the Presidential Administration.Iohannis showed that Romania reaffirms in this context its strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and will continue to coordinate with its partners and allies for the application of appropriate response measures.