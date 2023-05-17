Iohannis: Romania fully supports a Register of Damage founding caused by Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Wednesday that Romania fully supports the founding of a Register of Damage caused by the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

"To meet the exceptional challenges posed by Russia's aggression against Ukraine, the Council of Europe has adopted bold measures. But we must continue to do more to help Ukraine in its struggle for a future based on democratic principles and the rule of law. Russia's aggression against Ukraine must remain a central point on the organization's agenda. In this context, allow me to emphasize that Romania fully supports the Reykjavik Declaration and the establishment of the Register of Damage caused by the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. We must ensure responsibility for the committed deeds and decisively fight against impunity," said the Romanian president, in Reykjavik, at the United for Europe debate within the summit of the heads of state and government of the member states of the Council of Europe.

He pointed out that Russia's brutal aggression against Ukraine in 2022, a continuation of the aggression started in 2014, caused suffering and destruction for millions of Ukrainians, bringing war and its atrocities once again to the European continent.

"It generated overlapping crises and challenges and fueled the erosion of the democratic information space. It reminded us, once again, how precious and at the same time fragile peace is; it reminded us that freedom is a constant struggle and that it deserves to fight for democracy. Ensuring security in its classical sense is the foundation of our security. But security also means the resilience of society given by democracy, individual freedoms, the rule of law, accountability to the law, combating disinformation and securing food supplies and energy from safe sources," added President Iohannis.

The head of state reiterated Romania's commitment to the system of the European Convention on Human Rights and showed that our country welcomes the approach of the Council of Europe regarding environmental protection and climate change.

"We support the process launched in Reykjavik regarding the efficiency of the organization's activity with regard to the environment", said Iohannis.

The cooperation of the Council of Europe with its strategic partner, the European Union, as well as with other international organizations, is essential for joint efforts to spread its message throughout the world, the head of state also said.

"Consolidating the partnership between these organizations remains of the greatest importance to create synergies," declared president Iohannis.

According to president Iohannis, the Council of Europe has been Romania's long-term and reliable partner, during the 30 years of membership in the organization, from a state in transition to a stable and mature democracy.

President Klaus Iohannis is participating on Tuesday and Wednesday, in Reykjavik, Iceland, at the summit of heads of state and government from the member states of the Council of Europe.AGERPRES