Iohannis says to consider recalling ambassador Maior after informal European summit

President Klaus Iohannis said Wednesday that he will make a final decision on the requested recall of Romania's ambassador to the US George Maior after an EU summit in Sibiu.

"I have seen this letter and immediately after we finish the summit I will make a decision on this issue," Iohannis said.

A proposal from Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) to have Maior recalled is said to have come after an assessment of his diplomatic mission, whose actions no longer allow to him to credibly promote Romania's interests in the United States.

According to a MAE press statement released Wednesday, "the recall proposal came into being as a result of the MAE's analysis of the term in office of ambassador George Maior and was based on assessing the impact on Romania's relationships with the US, a strategic partner of Romania, as evidenced by report on the use of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) by Mr Ambassador George Maior for personal purposes, an official document of the Romanian Parliament."

The report of the Standing Committee of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate on SRI Oversight was published on April 18.

At the same time, the ministry reiterates a request from the Romanian Senate's Foreign Affairs Committee that MAE should make an analysis of the ambassador's mission and the ruling of the Constitutional Court of Romania "regarding the protocols concluded by SRI with judicial authorities, which seriously violated the fundamental rights and freedoms of Romanian citizens or the interests of Romania."

"Therefore, the above mentioned actions do not allow Mr George Maior to credibly promote Romania's interests in the United States of America," says MAE.

In accordance with the legislation and practice in the field, the President, upon the proposal of the government, may accredit and recall the diplomatic representatives of Romania abroad.