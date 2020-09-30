Iohannis: Second pandemic wave, imminent, therefore, please observe rules, avoid crowds, useless travels

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that, according to the specialists, a second wave of the pandemic is imminent in Europe, in which context he told Romanians to follow the rules with rigor, to avoid unnecessary crowding and travels.

"The almost unanimous opinion of the specialists is that a second wave of the pandemic in Europe is imminent. Most countries on the continent are already recording more than worrying figures every day. We don't have a good situation either, unfortunately today we've recorded a new negative record of infections. It is imperative that we make every effort to reverse this upward trend and keep the epidemic under control. The responsibility of each of us depends on the life and health of others. Clearly, this virus will not disappear anytime soon and, under these conditions, until the vaccine or effective treatment is available, we must find solutions that allow us to have a functioning society and economy," the president said in a conference at the Cotroceni Palace.

He stressed that, at the moment, the priority is that the health care system should not be overwhelmed by a significant number of COVID-19 patients.

"Dear Romanians, follow the rules with rigor, be cautious, avoid unnecessary congestion and travels so as not to put you at risk of infection," Iohannis said.