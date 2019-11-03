Iohannis: The reason why Romania didn't manage yet to fully get rid of communism is called PSD

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Sunday at the "Liberal women award excellency" Gala, organised by the Liberal Women Organisation and the National Liberal Party (PNL) Sibiu branch, that the reason why Romania didn't manage yet to fully get rid of communism is "called the PSD [the Social Democratic Party]."

In the speech he delivered before the Liberal women, Iohannis spoke about how normal Romania would look like, referring to administration, schools, hospitals, but also the independence of the judiciary."Normal Romania is Romania where the law is law for everyone. Romania is the country where thieves stay in prisons, not at the political buttons. Normal Romania is the country in which politicians encourage independence of the judiciary and the judge's independence and doesn't try to place this system under political control. Normal Romania is that Romania in which politicians what to hold positions in order to solve the problems of society, not to solve their own problems, many of them criminal [problems]," the President stated.Klaus Iohannis argued that Romania didn't manage yet to get rid of the communists, 30 years after the Revolution of December 1989, blaming the PSD."It looks so simple, but is it that simple, why haven't we succeeded in the past 30 years since the Revolution of December 1989 to have normality in Romania? What is preventing us, what is holding us back, who's in the way? Who has been in the way for 30 year? Why, after 30 years since we officially say that we got rid of communism, not everyone has the impression that we also got rid of the communists. In this beautiful evening, full of optimism, I don't want to talk almost at all about what and who held us back, but I cannot say it. The reason why Romania didn't develop more, better, over the past 30 years, Romania tried, but the reason why Romania didn't manage yet to fully get rid of communism, this reason is called the PSD. This is why we are in a political war, because we - I, you, with the PNL and together with the other parties in the Opposition - we are on Romanians' side and we carry out this fight for normality. We wish Romanians a normal country and for this, there is a dire need of you," Iohannis also told the Liberal women.