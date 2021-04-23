Iohannis urged new magistrates to permanently be involved in smooth functioning of justice system

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday signed decrees appointing new judges and prosecutors graduates of the National Institute of Magistracy.

Due to the current epidemiological situation, the annual reception event of the 197 magistrates (129 judges and 68 prosecutors) could not be organized at the Cotroceni Palace.

"I congratulate the young graduates, who through patience, hard work, hundreds of hours of thorough study and perseverance have put their careers in the service of justice. You represent a generation of judges and prosecutors who have completed their initial training in difficult times, sometimes marked by uncertainties, with a significant impact on both the judicial system and the justice seekers. All the more so, in this atypical context that we are all experiencing, your perseverance to dedicate yourself to these noble professions is admirable. The values that underlie your activity, your preparation, knowledge, energy and desire to serve justice will be your journey's guides," the president conveyed in his message to the new magistrates.

The president told future judges and prosecutors that, "inevitably", their career path "will be strewn with various challenges, which may cover not only the inconsistency of the normative framework or institutional - organizational aspects, but also elements related to the exploitation of new technologies or even dilemmas of ethical nature".

He states that "the clear and reasoned explanation of the decisions made, the observance of the principles on which a judicial system is built in a democratic state, such as access to justice, equality before the law and the resolution of cases within a reasonable time implies not only a legal responsibility, but also a moral responsibility".

Klaus Iohannis announced that he remains "a strong supporter of the independence of justice and the strengthening of the rule of law, aspects that have been constant elements" in his work as President of Romania.

"I wish that the ideals that have spurred you to embrace these professions will remain alive throughout your career, in the service of common good and justice, and that your integrity and professionalism will be role models for society," wishes the president to new judges and prosecutors.