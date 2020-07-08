 
     
Iohannis: We are getting dangerously close to the upper limit of ICU system

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Klaus Iohannis coroana

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that at this moment the health system can handle the coronavirus caseload, but emphasized that "we are getting dangerously close to the upper limit of the ICU system".

"I had a discussion on this topic today. The system is currently coping and in order to prevent it from being overwhelmed, those trucks have been purchased that can be transformed into ICUs and which will be made available to the hospitals where beds are insufficient. It is my understanding that we are already getting dangerously close to the upper limit of the ICU system and we need to be very careful. Up until now the hospitals have done their job, the doctors are doing their job, but those who need to best do their job are the common who must protect themselves and the others," Iohannis said.

The head of state visited on Wednesday the 'Cantacuzino' Institute.

