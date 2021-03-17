Iohannis: We have agreed upon National Recovery and Resilience Plan, Romania's development major chance

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Wednesday that the National Recovery and Resilience Plan was agreed upon, stressing that the 30 billion euros represent a chance for Romania's development and the implementation of delayed reforms for so many years.

"We have agreed, at the meeting with the leaders of the governing coalition, with the Prime Minister and the Minister of European Funds, the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, which is to be submitted to the Executive's approval and then sent to the European Commission for negotiation. The approximately 30 billion euros that we will benefit from this plan represents a major opportunity for Romania's development, an opportunity that will allow the Romanian economy and society an increased resilience in the event of future crises. At the same time, it is important to understand that this plan gives us the best context for carrying out the reforms postponed for so many years, reforms that will improve the life of every Romanian," Klaus Iohannis said.

President Iohannis said that emphasis will be placed on improving access to health services, by developing the network of hospitals, creating integrated medical centers in vulnerable rural and urban areas and equipping them with equipment, practices with screening facilities, early diagnosis and monitoring of chronic patients."We want to allocate 3 billion euros for this goal," Iohannis showed.The head of state also added that the National Recovery and Resilience Plan will allow the further financing of the development of the motorway network, in parallel with the promotion of a less polluting transport."We intend to allocate 4.5 billion euros for this area," Iohannis said.President Iohannis stressed that PNRR is an extraordinary opportunity for the Romanian education system as well, pointing out that the "Educated Romania" programme will benefit from substantial funding of about 4 billion euros.He also pointed out that digitalisation will be an important part of Education, and the focus will be on two components, namely the training of digital skills and the provision of digital educational resources."We intend to invest 780 million euros in this demarche," Iohannis said.The head of state specified that Romania will invest considerably in what the "sustainable future" means."In ensuring the green transition, I want to mention only a few examples of projects that we will finance through PNRR: 1.3 billion euros allocated for the diversification and multiplication of renewable energy sources, 1.5 billion euros for mass afforestation, 4 billion for the fight against drought and irrigation, respectively 5 billion euro for the promotion of sustainable transport through the development of the railway infrastructure," he indicated.President Iohannis said there will also be investments in digital services for citizens and added that investments will be made to improve the urban environment, saying these will allow residents to enjoy cleaner air, green spaces and regenerated spaces."At the same time, 2.2 billion euros will be allocated for the thermal rehabilitation of blocks of flats and the consolidation of buildings in the event of an earthquake, which will mean an improvement in living conditions. In addition, investments will be made to allow access to drinking water and sewerage," Iohannis explained.He further maintained said that the investments proposed by PNRR will lead to the creation of new jobs, especially for those affected by the pandemic, to new business opportunities, the strengthening of entrepreneurship and the increase of competitiveness in the economy.

