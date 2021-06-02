Iohannis: We must not forget that within EU the level of development between member states is unequal

The European Union is "well equipped to meet the challenges of the rule of law," President Klaus Iohannis said Wednesday in the "Let's talk about the future of Europe" debate, in which he participated online.

"Democracy, the rule of law and fundamental rights are the cornerstone of our Union, with a direct and very significant impact on our institutions and the lives of European citizens. These values are shared by all Member States, representing the fabric of our societies and also the fundamental principles projected by the Union outside its borders. It also requires continuous work and vigilance," he said.

President Iohannis spoke about the EU's rule of law mechanisms: infringement proceedings, country recommendations, Article 7 procedures and the recent budget conditioning, created to protect European funds from rule of law violations.

"Last but not least, they are joined by the Rule of Law Mechanism, launched last year. Based on this "kit," which brings the European dimension to the tools we have and use internally, I would say that the Union is well equipped to face the challenges related to the rule of law and it is up to all of us to use the tools that are made available to us," pointed out the President of Romania.

The debate, which was also attended by the President of the EPP Group, Manfred Weber, and the MEP Siegfried Mureriedan, was organized by the Group of the European People's Party (EPP) in the European Parliament.