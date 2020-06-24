Iohannis: We will have to overcome mentality that it's enough to build a few dykes to stop floods

President Klaus Iohannis has stated on Wednesday that, together with the Government, he will make demarches so projects financed from European funds, meant to prevent climate change, be implemented in Romania, including in view of combating extreme phenomena, such as flooding in the recent period.

"With the climate changes more and more extreme weather phenomena are appearing also in our country. The month of June has been the rainiest in the past 60 years, fact that generated severe floods and numerous problems in a very short time interval. A rapid change of approach is imperative in order to be able to efficiently answer situations of such amplitude. We will also have to overcome the mentality that it's enough to build another few dykes to stop floods. Dykes are no longer enough. The preservation of the forest base and sustained campaigns of forestation are readily available solutions, that have countless beneficial effects both for the environment, as well as for the protection of shores, water courses from the perspective of combating floods," showed the President, in a statement at the Cotroceni Palace.

He mentioned that a significant part of the European funds that Romania will benefit from in the next budgetary exercise, 2021-2027, will have to be directed to projects relating to the prevention of climate change.