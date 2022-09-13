Irina Bara advances to round of 16 of Tiriac Foundation Trophy, to face Irina Begu

Tennis player Irina Bara advanced, on Tuesday, to the round of 16 of the Tiriac Foundation Trophy tournament, where she will face the other Romanian player in the competition, Irina Begu, second seed.

In the 1st round of the competition, Bara defeated Ipek Oz from Turkey, a player from the qualifiers, 6-3, 6-2.

Irina Bara (World no. 127) and Irina Begu (World no. 41) are the only Romanian players who advanced to the round of 16 from the nine on the main draw.

Bara and Begu each secured a cheque worth 2,000 US dollars and 16 WTA points.

The Tiriac Foundation Trophy presented by Kaufland is a WTA 125 tournament organized at the National Tennis Center between September 10-18, by the Romanian Tennis Federation and supported by the Tiriac Foundation.

The organizers offer total prizes worth 115,000 US dollars and 160 points in the WTA ranking for the winners.