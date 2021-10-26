Irina Bara defeats fellow national Irina Begu to reach Transylvania Open round of 16

Irina Bara defeated today Irina Begu 7-6 (2), 0-6, 6-4 in an all-Romanian clash to reach the round of 16 of the WTA 250 Transylvania Open taking place at the BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca.

It took 26-year-old Bara (138th in the WTA rankings) two hours and 26 minutes to oust her 31-year old opponent (WTA's 57th) and thus secure a cheque for 3,675 US dollars and 30 WTA points; Irina Begu will bag 2,675 US dollars and one WTA point.

Bara is next to play Sweden's Rebecca Peterson (26, WTA 99th), who knocked out on Tuesday Jana Fett of Croatia 6-1, 6-3.

In their only encounter so far, in the round of 16 of the 2015 Andrezieux-Boutheon ITF W60 event, Peterson defeated Bara 6-2, 6-2.

Other players who made it to the round of 16 this Tuesday are Belgian Alison van Uytvanck who succeeded a 6-4, 6-4 win over Danka Kovinic (Montenegro), and 6th seed Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine, who ousted unseeded Bernarda Pera of the U.S., 6-3, 6-4