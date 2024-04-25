Subscription modal logo Premium

Irina Bara through to Oeiras Ladies Open quarterfinals

Romanian tennis player Irina Bara advanced on Thursday to the quarterfinals of the $100,000 Oeiras Ladies Open ITF tournament (Portugal), after defeating Serbian Natalija Stevanovic 6-1, 6-1 in one hour and 19 minutes, told Agerpres.

This was Bara and Stevanovic's second encounter after the one in 2014, in the Antalya quarterfinals, when the Serbian abandoned at the score of 6-7 (8/ 10), 6-0, 4-2 for the Romanian.

In the quarterfinals, Bara (29, WTA's 168th) will play Croatian Jana Fett (27, WTA's 150th).

Bara and Fett are tied 1-1 in head-to-head matches, as the Croatian won 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 in the last round of the 2020 Linz qualifiers, and the Romanian got even last year, in the round of 16 of the Koper (Slovenia) tournament, with 7-6 (9/7), 5-7, 7-6 (7/5).

