Irina Begu defeats Irina Bara, reaches quarter-finals of Tiriac Foundation Trophy (WTA)

Romanian tennis player Irina Begu clearly defeated her compatriot Irina Bara on Thursday, 6-0, 6-2, and qualified for the quarter-finals of the Tiriac Foundation Trophy (WTA 125) tournament, equipped with total prizes of 115,000 US dollars, hosted by the National Tennis Centre in Bucharest.

Irina Begu, world no. 41 and second seed, won after only one hour and 12 minutes the duel between the only Romanian players left in the race in the singles event. Irina Bara is world no. 127.

Begu will meet Ukrainian player Katerina Baindl (world no. 134), who defeated Spanish Aliona Bolsova (world no. 206) in the round of 16 after two symmetrical sets, 6-4, 6-4.

Also on Thursday, the Hungarian Reka-Luca Jani (world no. 114) prevailed in three sets, 6-4, 2-6, 6-1, over Austrian Simona Waltert (world no. 118). Jani will meet her compatriot Panna Udvardy, world no. 76 and sixth seed, in the quarter-finals.

The Egyptian Mayar Sherif, world no. 74, fifth seed, defeated Austrian Julia Grabher (world no. 97), 6-3, 6-3. Sherif will fight for a place in the semifinals with Belgian Maryna Zanevska (world no.100).

Also in the quarter-finals, Italian Sara Errani, finalist at Roland Garros in 2012, now ranked 115th in the WTA, will meet Spanish Rebeka Masarova, ranked 199th in the world.

The Tiriac Foundation Trophy presented by Kaufland is a WTA 125 tournament organized at the National Tennis Centre between September 10-18, by the Romanian Tennis Federation and supported by the Tiriac Foundation.AGERPRES