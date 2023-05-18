Irrigation pilot project in REPowerEU, with floating solar panels and investments in pumping equipment

The delegation of the Ministry of Investments and European Projects agreed with officials from Brussels that in REpowerEU there should be a pilot project in irrigation, which would include floating solar panels and investments in pumping equipment, according to minister Marcel Bolos.

"Following the discussions these days in Brussels, we have agreed to have in REPowerEU a pilot project in irrigation that will include floating solar panels and investments in pumping equipment. Furthermore, vouchers for solar panels and a special allocation to ensure the energy efficiency of social housing", wrote the minister of Investments and European Projects, on Wednesday evening, on his Facebook page.

He emphasized that, currently, the expertise of the World Bank Europe and Central Asia is proving vital for the implementation of the reforms that Romania has undertaken through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

"We are in a period in which the challenges are increasingly complex: I am referring here to the reform of special pensions, the reform of the public pension system, the reform regarding the governance of state companies or the reform of budgetary salaries. This is precisely why we need a closer, applied relationship. I had a very productive discussion in this regard with Mrs. Gallina Andronova Vincelette, Country Director of the World Bank for the European Union, to whom I proposed to lay the foundations as well for a collaboration for the investments and reforms we are preparing for RePowerEU. I remind the fact that we have 1.4 billion euros from the European Commission to invest in order to produce safe, sustainable energy at affordable prices," emphasized Marcel Bolos.AGERPRES