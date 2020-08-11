 
     
Israeli ambassador Saranga says anyone experiencing domestic violence must speak up

anima news
David Saranga

Israel's ambassador to Romania David Saranga said on Tuesday that during the coronavirus pandemic domestic violence had risen and showed that anyone experiencing it "must speak up" and take action.

He made a donation consisting of household appliances and non-perishable food to the Casa Agar Maternal Centre of the Touched Romania Association.

"Anyone who is experiencing domestic violence should not be silent, they should speak up, and they should do something. The fact that the centre helps women in need has made us support and help this centre. When we talk about domestic violence it is not only about physical violence, it can also be psychological violence and then the purpose of our activity is to highlight the fact that people are in need and wherever we can help, with the little help we bring, we will be there. (...) When the pandemic started and we heard about this phenomenon that happens everywhere, all over the world, women or children are in need because of domestic violence, we decided to get involved and see how we can help," said Sarangar.

Anca Nistor, coordinator of the Casa Agar Maternal Centre of the Touched Romania Association, showed that approximately 450 mothers and children have arrived in this center since 2006 when the project began. She specified that the women arriving at the center first go through a period of accommodation, and then participate in development and recovery activities. Women also learn to care for their children and can attend skill courses.

Mothers at the Hagar House gave the Israeli ambassador lavender sachets and a letter.

