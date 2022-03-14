 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Israeli ForMin visits Siret border crossing point

gov.ro
Nicolae Ciucă Yair Lapid

Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid on Sunday visited the Siret border crossing point, and discussed with the Romanian authorities about the situation at the border, Agerpres reports.

"He discussed with the Romanian authorities the situation on the border and personally thanked those who have been working with the employees of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Siret since the beginning of the conflict to help Ukrainian refugees. Minister Lapid visited the workstation of the Embassy and the tents of the authorities and of the volunteers who are working day and night to help those who were forced to leave their country," reads a post on the Facebook page of the Israeli Embassy in Romania.

On Sunday, Yair Lapid paid an official visit to Romania, on which occasion he had meetings with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and with Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu. He also met in Bucharest with Ukrainian refugees from The Jewish Agency for Israel centre.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.