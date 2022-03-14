Israeli ForMin visits Siret border crossing point

Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid on Sunday visited the Siret border crossing point, and discussed with the Romanian authorities about the situation at the border, Agerpres reports.

"He discussed with the Romanian authorities the situation on the border and personally thanked those who have been working with the employees of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Siret since the beginning of the conflict to help Ukrainian refugees. Minister Lapid visited the workstation of the Embassy and the tents of the authorities and of the volunteers who are working day and night to help those who were forced to leave their country," reads a post on the Facebook page of the Israeli Embassy in Romania.On Sunday, Yair Lapid paid an official visit to Romania, on which occasion he had meetings with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and with Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu. He also met in Bucharest with Ukrainian refugees from The Jewish Agency for Israel centre.