Istvan Zahoranszki, appointed Deputy Secretary General of Gov't

Istvan Zahoranszki has been appointed Deputy Secretary General of the Government, in rank of Secretary of State, through a decision of Prime Minister Florin Citu, according to AGERPRES.
The decision was published in the Official Journal on Tuesday.
