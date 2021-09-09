Jaqueline Cristian & Irina Bara qualify for round of 16 of WTA 125 of Karlsruhe

Romanian tennis players Jaqueline Cristian and Irina Bara qualified for the round of 16 of the WTA 125 tournament of Karlsruhe, Germany, equipped with total prizes of $ 115,000.

Cristian (23 years old, 142 WTA) managed to defeat on Wednesday the main favorite, Clara Burel (France), 6-7 (7), 6-3, 6-2, after two hours and 22 minutes. Burel (20 years old, 92 WTA) had won her first duel with Cristian in 2020 at Reims (ITF), 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, in the first round.

In the finals, Jaqueline Cristian will face Italian Lucia Bronzetti (22 years old, 172 WTA), whom she defeated in 2017, in the first round at Caserta, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

On Tuesday, Irina Bara (26 years old, 118 WTA) passed in the first round by Argentine Paula Ormaechea (28 years old, 210 WTA) with 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, after almost three hours of play (2 h 58 min). The next opponent of the Romanian player is the Hungarian Dalma Galfi (23 years old, 152 WTA).

Both Romanian players secured cheques of 1,613 euros.

On Wednesday, Bara and Ekaterine Gorgodze (Georgia) qualified for the semifinals of the doubles event, after 7-5, 6-2 with Russians Alena Fomina/Ekaterina Yashina.

In the semifinals, the Romanian-Georgian pair, head of the series number four, who secured a check of 2,096 euros, will meet the Russian couple Natela Dzalamidze/Alexandra Panova.