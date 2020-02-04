Jazz in Church Festival to take place over April 23 - 26 at Lutheran Church in Bucharest

The 8th edition of the Jazz in Church Festival will take place over April 23-26 at the Lutheran Church in Bucharest, informs a press release of the Jazz.ro Association sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

Participating in the festival will be 20 artists from all over the world, who will perform jazz, medieval music, contemporary pieces and improvisations.

One of the most awaited for moments is the "Deep River" project of saxophonist Andy Sheppard and piano player Joanna MacGregor, the chief of the piano department of the "Royal University of Music" in the United Kingdom.

"An artistic moment that juxtaposes some of the best contemporary performers. The two musicians will accompany us on a journey to South America, mixing songs by Bob Dylan, Johny Cash or Tom Waits with their own compositions, a fabulous sound journey that deserves to be discovered and followed at Jazz in Church," reads the release.

The Norwegian female vocal assemble "Trio Medieval" will bring medieval music from England, Italy and France, traditional Scandinavian and Icelandic songs and ballads, plus contemporary music. The three members of the assemble will be accompanied by saxophonist Arve Henriksen, who is thought to be among the most important jazz performers and composers of today.

The Festival is also an occasion to discover fantastic instruments, such as, for instance, the Sardinian guitar, a creation of musician Paolo Angeli. He constructed his own orchestra-instrument with 18 chords; a hybrid among baritone guitar, violoncello and drums, gifted with hammers, pedals, some propellers at variable speed.

Another special instrument is Koto - of a Chinese origin, but which crossed the Chinese border and spread to other regions, and it even developed a strong tradition in Japan. The equivalent of this instrument in the European culture is the dulcimer. The koto will be played by Mieko Miyazaki, to be accompanied by Manuel Solans playing the violin and Bruno Maurice, to play the bayan.

This year too, "Jazz for kids" will offer children the opportunity to listen to their favourite stories accompanied by jazz notes.

The tickets, which cost 180 lei per evening, are available on entertix.ro and myticket.ro, in the Carturesti bookstore chain or the Carrefour network. The tickets for the matinee "Jazz for kids" costs 25 lei/person (parent or child).

The Festival is organised by the Jazz.ro Association, in partnership with the Evangelical Church C.A. in Bucharest.

The Festival enjoys the patronage of the Ambassador of Switzerland to Romania, Arthur Mattli, for the 5th consecutive year. AGERPRES (