Judge Corina Corbu, only magistrate to run for president of High Court of Cassation and Justice

Judge Corina Corbu, the only magistrate to run for president of the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ), said on Thursday at the interview held at the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) that the Supreme Court faced several difficulties, including the high volume of activity, the increase in the duration of appeals and delays in the drafting of the reasons for the court rulings.

According to her, due to the fact that the Supreme Court is operating in an improper office, one of the sections has to be moved elsewhere.The judge said that human resources are insufficient to deal with the high volume of work in the Supreme Court, stressing that a rethinking of competencies is also needed.Corina Corbu, currently chairman of a division at ICCJ, is the only candidate to the head of the Supreme Court, after Cristina Tarcea announced that she no longer wants a new mandate.