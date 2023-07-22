 
     
JULY 22 IN HISTORY

1456 - Victory in Belgrade by Iancu of Hunedoara, ruler (voivode) of Transylvania (1441-1456), against a strong Turkish army led by Ottoman sultan Mehmed II, conqueror of Constantinople

1484 - The Ottoman Turks conquer Cetatea Alba, during the campaign of Sultan Bayezid II in Moldova; the citadel becomes an Ottoman rayah (July 22 - August 7-8)
1909 - Birth of actor Mihai Popescu (d. 24 February 1953)
1911 - Birth of poet, writer, literary critic and historian George Morosanu, former director of Romania literara magazine, chief-editor of Contemporanul magazine (d. November 6, 1988)
1934 - Birth of Leon Rotman, double Olympic champion in the canoe event of the 1956 Melbourne Olympics
1938 - Death of composer Ionel Fernic (b. 29 May 1901)
1947 - Birth of athlete Mihaela Penes, Olympic champion in the javelin throw event of the 1964 Tokyo Olympics
1951 - Birth of His Beatitude Daniel, Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church (elected on September 12, 2007, enthroned on September 30, 2007); honorary member of the Romanian Academy (2007)
1986 - Death of singer Aurelian Andreescu (b. 12 May 1942)
1994 - Death of essayist and literary critic Radu Enescu (b. July 12, 1925)
2001 - Death, in Munich, of theater director Vlad Mugur (b. June 22, 1927)
2017 - Death of composer Dumitru Lupu (b. 25 May 1952), Agerpres informs.

