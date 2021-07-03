JULY 3 IN HISTORY

- 1863 - Transylvanian Diet opens session in Sibiu. For the first time, Romanians were in the majority in the province's legislative forum. The Diet passes the Law regarding the "equal rights of the Romanian nation" and the Law regarding the use of Romanian language, together with the German and Hungarian languages, in public life (July 3, 1863 - October 17, 1864)
- 1877 - Romanian War of Independence: Romanian gun batteries in Turnu Magurele, Izlaz and Calafat execute massive bombardments on Turkish positions, facilitating the Russian offensive on Nicopole, redoubt that falls on July 4, Agerpres.ro confirms.
- 1914 - Birth of physicist Florin Ciorascu, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy since March 21, 1963. (d. March 4, 1977)
- 1950 - Birth of poet Ioana Dinulescu. (d. 27 Feb. 2019)
- 1967 - Death of historian and politician Ioan Lupas, a full member of the Romanian Academy. (b. August 9, 1880)
- 1979 - Death of oenologist Gherasim Constantinescu, a permanent member of the Romanian Academy since March 21, 1963. (b. March 22, 1902)
- 1997 - Presidents Emil Constantinescu of Romania, Leonid Kuchma of Ukraine, and Petru Lucinschi of Moldova sign, in Ismail, the Declaration regarding trilateral collaboration.
- 2007 - Andrei Ivantoc, Alexandru Lesco and Tudor Petrov-Popa, members of the unionist Ilascu Group (the three were imprisoned together with Ilie Ilascu by the Transnistrian separatist government), are decorated by Romanian President Traian Basescu for their patriotism with the National Order of the Star of Romania in rank of Knight.