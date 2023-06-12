June 12 in history

1848 - Issuance in Bucharest of the publication Pruncul Roman /The Romanian Toddler, under the leadership of C. A. Rosetti and Enrik Winterhalder

1877 - The Law for the issuance of mortgage notes in banknotes of 5, 10, 20, 50, 100 and 500 lei (for a value of 30,000,000 lei) was promulgated, guaranteed by the state real estate, the first banknote in Romania, with the aim of procuring money in order to finance the War of Independence (1877-1878)

1916 - Birth of literary critic and historian Alexandru Balaci, member of the Romanian Academy (d. March 7, 2002)

1922 - Birth of poet, writer, drama writer and world-renowned naive painter Petru Vintila (d. August 7, 2002)

1929 - Birth of poet, essayist and translator Irina Mavrodin (d. May 21, 2012)

1942 - First air bombardment of Romanian oil fields in Valea Prahovei region by American air forces during the Second World War

1953 - Birth of actress Aurora Leonte

1963 - It is inked in Bucharest the Romanian-Yugoslav Agreement on the carrying out and exploitation of the Iron Gates I navigation and hydro-power system

1966 - Birth of pop singer Adrian Enache

1977 - Iustin Moisescu elected as Archbishop of Bucharest, Metropolitan of Ungrovlahia and Patriarch of Romanian Orthodox Church, positions held until his death in 1986, fourth Romanian Orthodox Church's Patriarch

1977 - Death of journalist and translator F. Brunea-Fox (Filip Brauner) (b. January 18, 1898).

1993 - Congress of establishment of C.N.S.L.R.- Fratia Trade Confederation

2012 - Death of sculptor Marcel Guguianu (b. 26 June 1922)

2022 - Death of essayist, literary critic and historian Valeriu Rapeanu (b. 28 September 1931).AGERPRES