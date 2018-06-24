JusMin about CVM assessment mission: We are ready, we've made a report on progress

Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader said discussions with the representatives of the delegation to carry out an assessment mission in Bucharest within the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) were starting on Monday and that he was prepared with a report on the progresses recorded by our country.

"We had 12 recommendations, each with several objectives and they are coming to ... (...) have us present the current status for each. We are prepared, we've made a report on the progresses we recorded, an intermediary report, and today we are starting discussions, which will also continue in the following days," said Toader on Monday, at the headquarters of the Ministry.He specified he didn't want to anticipate the result of the talks and he will present the conclusions in the end."When this mechanism started, there were three recommendations. The previous governments solved them so well that now we remained with twelve out of three. I believe that a good part of them we already solved, but we will meet and we will present them at the end of the meeting, so I prefer not to anticipate," said Toader.The European Commission organizes a new assessment mission of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism over June 25-27 in Bucharest."The Commission will organize the next technical assessment mission in Romania over June 25-27 2018. The mission will be led by Mr. Julien Mousnier, the head of the unit that manages the CVM within the General Secretariat of the European Commission," the Minister of Justice announced on June 6.