JusMin Ion, EU Commissioner for Justice Reynders address Special Section's disbanding

Justice Minister Stelian Ion on Thursday told the EU Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, in a video-conference, the Romanian Government's decision to adopt, by the end of February, a draft decision to dissolve the Section for the investigation of crimes in justice (SIIJ).

According to a release of the Ministry of Justice, the topics of discussion concerned the Rule of Law Mechanism and its link with the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism, the operationalisation of the European Public Prosecutor's Office, the transposition and implementation of EU directives, namely the digitalisation of justice.

During the meeting, Commissioner Reynders expressed his willingness to cooperate with the Romanian authorities in order to ensure the predictability and sustainability of the Romanian justice reform process.

At the same time, the European Commission's openness to a constructive and permanent dialogue at technical level in the process of transposition and implementation of EU directives was expressed.

"We appreciate the commitment of the new Government to strengthen and ensure the stability of reforms, as well as the valuable support provided by the Romanian authorities in the context of the Rule of Law Mechanism. It is important that the Government's initiatives are supported by the judiciary and adopted by Parliament, following an applied debate and oriented towards stability and regulatory predictability," said Commissioner Didier Reynders.

Justice Minister Stelian Ion stressed the importance of establishing the Rule of Law Mechanism at European Union level and expressed the full support given by the Romanian authorities to the European Commission in this exercise.

The draft law to disband the SIIJ will be adopted as a matter of priority in the Government by the end of February 2021, and submitted for adoption, in an emergency procedure, in Parliament.

The Minister of Justice also reiterated his support for the operationalization of the European Public Prosecutor's Office, presenting the latest steps taken to adapt national legislation and select delegated European prosecutors.