The Minister of Justice, Stelian Ion, declared on Wednesday that he could not have approved the "Anghel Saligny" National Investment Program because, until now, he has not received the original project, mentioning that this opinion should not be viewed as a political instrument.

"Regarding the notice from the Ministry of Justice (MJ) for the "Anghel Saligny" project, we have yet to receive the original of this project at the Ministry of Justice, so we could not have approved this, the term established through Government Decision is 4 days, so, being such an important project and having numerous observations, I believe that this project needs to be read very carefully, not rushed. MJ takes entire responsibility, not just the Minister of Justice, there are true professionals there and when these specialists in law, who have a vast experience, remind of observations, those observations need to be respected," Stelian Ion said in Parliament, after the session of the USR (Save Romania Union) group.

He added that pressure cannot be applied to himself or experts from the Ministry, specifying though that the PM has not made any pressure.The government session scheduled for the first part of Wednesday was suspended, and will be resumed at 19:00.PM Florin Citu said on Wednesday that the approval procedures or the "Anghel Saligny" National Investment Program were respected, but it was not adopted because it was an opinion from the Ministry of Finance, with observations. Asked if this project will be approved with the risk of USR PLUS to step down from governing, the PM replied: "This project will pass. If it has all the opinions and procedures fulfilled, it will pass".