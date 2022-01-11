 
     
JusMin Predoiu, Indian Ambassador discuss development of bilateral judicial cooperation, migration

The Minister of Justice, Catalin Predoiu, on Tuesday had a meeting with the Indian Ambassador to Romania, Rahul Shrivastava, in which context they discussed the development of bilateral judicial cooperation between the two countries, and migration.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Justice sent to AGERPRES, the meeting addressed issues such as judicial cooperation in criminal and civil matters, as well as migration issues and international legal assistance of the citizens of the two countries.

During the talks, Minister Predoiu mentioned the expectations for Romanians tried in Indian courts to benefit from a fair and impartial trial, while referring thus to two concrete cases tried in the state of Kerala.

