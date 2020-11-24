JusMin Predoiu: PSD laws had behind intention to upset, to destroy prosecutors', policemens' efforts

Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu stated, on Tuesday, that the laws promoted by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) had the intention "to upset, to grind, to destroy, to stop" the effort that prosecutors and police officers submit.

"For three years, until 2019, there were institutional actions to undermine the capacity of prosecutors' offices and the police led by the PSD majority. (...) The PSD laws had behind them the intention to upset, to grind, to destroy, to stop all this effort that prosecutors and police officers submit. The statement, often times bellicose, addressed to the law enforcement institutions, which were victims of mass blaming, starting from cases of condemnable cases of abuse or judiciary errors which must be investigated by justice," said Catalin Predoiu, at the Justice Ministry, during a press conference.

According to him, "a political machine" to blame the entire corps of prosecutors and police officers, adding that, in such a context, organized crime "gained courage."