JusMin Predoiu: Too many convicted criminals have been left with their money

Minister of Justice Catalin Predoiu declared that the National Agency for the Management of Seized Assets (ANABI) must become more operational, namely be able to identify the offenders' offshore accounts and real estate properties abroad because too many convicted criminals were left with the money."

The Ministry of Justice announced on Tuesday that the National Agency for the Management of Seized Assets signed a financing contract for the implementation of the project titled "Development of the integrated national computer system for recording debt claims from offences".

According to a press release of the Ministry of Justice, the project is to be implemented in partnership with the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice for a period of 30 months and benefits from a total budget of approximately 4 million lei.

The Romanian Assets Recovery and Management Integrated System (ROARMIS) will provide information on the different stages of the debt recovery process, starting with the first phases of identification and pursuit of the asset, followed by seizure of the proceeds of crime to the implementation of the final procedures of the execution of special or extended confiscation measures, reparation of damages, conclusion of international agreements for the division of property resulting from the offences having been committed.

ROARMIS will provide direct access to courts, including the High Court of Cassation and Justice, the prosecutors' offices, the Ministry of the Interior (judicial police staff), the National Agency for Fiscal Administration and the Ministry of Justice as the central authority for judicial cooperation.