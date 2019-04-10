JusMin Toader on modification of Cp,Cpp: Under emergency procedure, a law can be adopted faster than a GEO

Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader on Wednesday stated that going through a parliamentary procedure is the best choice for the modification of the Criminal Code (Cp)and Criminal Procedure Code (Cpp).

"Today I have read a statement in the media, I don't remember exactly whose it was, someone in power (...) saying that law drafts shall be resumed under a parliamentary procedure. And this is how things should be done. For you must know that, under an emergency procedure, a law can be adopted even faster than a Government Emergency Ordinance," Toader said at the Parliament Palace.

When asked about Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Liviu Dragnea's statement according to which the Minister of Justice "fooled everyone," Tudorel Toader said: "It's a rather severe statement and I cannot give an answer of the same manner. I cannot afford it. But I am not the one who should explain anything, they should explain."