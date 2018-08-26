JusMin Toader on PG's assessment procedure: It was my decision and that's it

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader stated on Monday that decision to initiate the assessment procedure of Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar is entirely his.

When asked by journalists upon entering the Justice Ministry headquarters if this decision has been imposed on the initiation of PG Augustin Lazar's assessment procedure, Toader responded: "It was my decision and that's it."The Minister rejected the speculations regarding a conflict that he might have with the Prosecutor General, mentioning that the procedure initiated falls under "the logic of continuous assessment.""From my point of view there is no conflict. From my point of view it falls under the logic of continuous assessment. As training is continuous, so the assessment can be continuous," Tudorel Toader stated.Justice Minister Tudorel Toader announced on 25 August the initiation of the assessment of Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar's managerial activity, in the context of the protocols concluded with the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI). He stated that the results of the assessment will be made public within no more than 30 days.Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar subsequently stated that the disclosure of protocols aims to manipulate the public opinion and destabilise the Public Prosecution Service (MP). He added that the topic has been "stirred" by televisions and the Justice Minister seems to have been manipulated.