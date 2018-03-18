stiripesurse.ro

  
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

JusMin Toader requests PG Lazar to declassify protocols concluded between Prosecutor's Office structures and SRI

Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea
Tudorel Toader sedinta de guvern

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader requested on Monday Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar to declassify the protocols concluded between the structures of the Prosecutor's Offices and the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI).


"On 19 March 2018, Justice Minister (...) requested to Mr Augustin Lazar, the Prosecutor General of the Prosecution's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, based on the constitutional prerogatives and legal jurisdiction, to convey the following aspects: if and how many protocols have been concluded between the Public Ministry, the National Anticorruption Directorate and the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, on the one hand, and the Romanian Intelligence Service, on the other hand; the date of conclusion and signature of the respective protocols; the start of the legal procedure to declassify their content," a release of the Justice Ministry sent to AGERPRES mentions.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO



Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

×