JusMin Toader requests PG Lazar to declassify protocols concluded between Prosecutor's Office structures and SRI

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader requested on Monday Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar to declassify the protocols concluded between the structures of the Prosecutor's Offices and the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI).

"On 19 March 2018, Justice Minister (...) requested to Mr Augustin Lazar, the Prosecutor General of the Prosecution's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, based on the constitutional prerogatives and legal jurisdiction, to convey the following aspects: if and how many protocols have been concluded between the Public Ministry, the National Anticorruption Directorate and the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, on the one hand, and the Romanian Intelligence Service, on the other hand; the date of conclusion and signature of the respective protocols; the start of the legal procedure to declassify their content," a release of the Justice Ministry sent to AGERPRES mentions.