 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Justice Ministry says Romania complied with law in extradition of indicted politician Mazare

Agerpres
Ministerul Justitiei

Romania's Justice Ministry (MJ) said on Tuesday about the extradition to Romania of former mayor of Constanta Radu Mazare that Romania acted within its powers and in full compliance with the law, adding that it has no power to intervene or verify the manner in which a requested state executes any request for judicial co-operation, according to AGERPRES.

The clarifications came after media information that the Antananarivo Court in Madagascar would have ruled definitively that Mazare's surrender to the Romanian authorities for serving a prison sentence handed to him in Romania, would have been done in violation of international laws and treaties, asking for the restauration of the previous situation namely bringing Mazare back to Madagascar.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.