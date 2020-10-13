Justice Ministry says Romania complied with law in extradition of indicted politician Mazare

Romania's Justice Ministry (MJ) said on Tuesday about the extradition to Romania of former mayor of Constanta Radu Mazare that Romania acted within its powers and in full compliance with the law, adding that it has no power to intervene or verify the manner in which a requested state executes any request for judicial co-operation, according to AGERPRES.

The clarifications came after media information that the Antananarivo Court in Madagascar would have ruled definitively that Mazare's surrender to the Romanian authorities for serving a prison sentence handed to him in Romania, would have been done in violation of international laws and treaties, asking for the restauration of the previous situation namely bringing Mazare back to Madagascar.