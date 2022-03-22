Kaia Centers volunteers organise fun educational activities for more than 1,200 Ukrainian children

More than 1,200 Ukrainian children in eight refugee centers in northern Bucharest have been involved in educational and fun activities at the Kaia Activity Centers, set up by a team of volunteers from a communications company.

"More than 1,200 Ukrainian children in eight refugee centers in northern Bucharest have been involved in educational and fun activities in the Kaia centers implemented since March 8 through the efforts of 75 volunteers," said representatives with the V + O Communication, the organization that founded the Kaia Centers.

Within these centers there is a daily program for children, which includes various activities, coordinated by teachers, students and volunteer students. These include: games, recreational activities and educational activities (introductory courses in English, Romanian).

"I thank those who have chosen to give their time to the Ukrainian children in the refugee camps to bring joy to their faces. I also thank those who have contributed various donations, who have helped us to bring joy to these people in distress. We will continue, because the Kaia project is a long-term approach. This is a marathon of the hearts that must continue to beat for these children, and therefore I call on anyone who can help us either as a volunteer or as a donor of specific goods," said Loredana Visa, general manager of V + O Communication and initiator of the Kaia program.

Kaia is a program created and coordinated by V + O Communication with a group of 20 volunteers from several countries with experience in crisis management.