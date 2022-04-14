Kelemen Hunor: 'UDMR will strengthen partnership with FIDESZ, we want Romanian-Hungarian relations to have accentuated development'

The chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), Kelemen Hunor, stated, on Thursday, in Cluj-Napoca, that his formation will strengthen relations with FIDESZ, the party that won the elections in Hungary, and that they desire a more accentuated development of Romanian-Hungarian relations.

"Our union will strengthen the partnership relation with FIDESZ and with the Government that will be installed in May, but, at the same time, we are interested in Romanian-Hungarian bilateral relations have a more accentuated, stronger development and dynamic. We are living in hard times, there are common challenges for all the nations of this region and in Europe and the common answers to these common challenges surely will help us overcome this extremely difficult period from all points of view. For that reason, we believe that strengthening relations must be based on trust, strengthening relations must be undertaken in all possible domains - political, economic, social," said Kelemen Hunor in a press conference held together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of the Government of Hungary, Szijjarto Peter.

Kelemen Hunor stated that 94% of the votes expressed by Hungarians in Romania in the poll on April 3 were for FIDESZ, Agerpres.ro informs.

"There is a single explanation, this set of values that was [shown] in these 12 years since FIDESZ is running Hungary is identical to the values of the Hungarian community in Romania and we must thank voters that they went and expressed their votes," said the UDMR leader.