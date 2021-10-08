Kinderpedia draws 1.8 million euro investment in round led by investment fund EGV

Early Game Ventures (EGV) announced the signing of an investment worth 1.8 million euro in Kinderpedia, the complete digital solution for communication and management for schools and kindergartens built in Romania and recognized in Europe for innovation and social impact, according to a release sent on Friday to AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, the round saw the participation of current investors, RocaX, Growceanu and business angels.

Kinderpedia is an innovating platform for education, which offers the entire digital infrastructure necessary to education institutions to work smart and communicate efficiently and transparently, both in the classroom and online. There are 2,000 schools and kindergartens in 14 countries registered currently, on three continents, totaling around 200,000 users."The current round of financing helps us move forward the transformation that we've started in education, by simplifying administrative processes in schools and kindergartens and placing the teacher-pupil-parent partnership right at the center of the educational activity. At the same time, it offers us the necessary resources to continue the scaling process, now, when Kinderpedia is already benefiting from validation on several international markets. Not last, this transaction brings into our community a powerful partner, with which we share values and a common vision about the future of education - Early Game Ventures - and consolidates the collaboration with the current investors, to which we are grateful for their support and confidence," said Daniel Rogoz, CEO and co-founder of Kinderpedia.Kinderpedia helps teachers and educators save 6 to 9 hours a week in administrative time and focus their efforts towards a superior and personalized education. The application includes complete classroom management functions - electronic catalogue, attendance, timetable, remote video teaching, module for homework, document library.