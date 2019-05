President Klaus Iohannis will pay a visit to Craiova on Tuesday, context in which he will meet with the local authorities in the Oltenia region and release his latest book.

According to the agenda of the head of state, the meeting with the local authorities in Oltenia region will take place at 16:05hrs, at the Ramada Plaza Hotel and the release of the his volume called "EU.RO - An open dialogue about Europe" is scheduled to take place at 18:00hrs, at the Oltenia Philharmonic.

AGERPRES