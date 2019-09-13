Klaus Iohannis: We acknowledge and honour firefighters' merits and their sacrifices

The Romanian firefighters stood out both in our history's critical times and in the daily fight against natural calamities and disasters - reads President Klaus Iohannis's message conveyed on the occasion of the national Firefighters' Day.

The head of the state brings to mind that this day celebrates "the heroic fight of the military firefighters in defending the ideals of national freedom"."We also acknowledge and honour the merits of all the firefighters and the sacrifices they make to ensure a safe climate for all citizens. Romanian firefighters have stood out both at critical times in our history and in the daily struggle against natural calamities and disasters. Through the professionalism and devotion proven in the accomplishment of their missions, you are the upholders of the glorious traditions of the military firefighters who sacrificed themselves for the freedom of the Romanian nation," President Iohannis mentions in his message.According to him, due to their courage and spirit of sacrifice, the firefighters represent "an important factor of security within the Romanian communities, enjoying the confidence of the population"."On this anniversary day, I voice my appreciation for your entire activity and I urge you to remain in the service of your fellow citizens," the President conlcudes.