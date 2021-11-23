 
     
Klaus Iohannis: We want Republic of Moldova to develop according to European model

Romania stays committed to the strategic partnership for the European integration of the Republic of Moldova, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday.

"The Republic of Moldova enjoys overwhelming, sustainable and cross-party support in Bucharest. We are all dedicated to strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership for the European integration of the Republic of Moldova and advancing the reform processes. Romania and the Republic of Moldova are united by an extremely strong link - they share the same language, culture and history. We want the Republic of Moldova to develop according to an European model, to the benefit of its citizens. Romania will also remain the closest friend of the Republic of Moldova," said President Iohannis at the Cotroceni Palace, in a joint press statement with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu.

The Romanian head of state stated that he conveyed to Maia Sandu the fact that the Republic of Moldova enjoys "overwhelming, sustainable and cross-party" support from Romania.

