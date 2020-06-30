"La Gomera", by Corneliu Porumboiu - Gopo Prizes great winner

The Gopo Awards Gala, which awarded last year's best productions, took place on Monday evening in a pandemic-specific setting - outdoors, with the organizers' recommendation to the participants to wear a protective mask. They also used this opportunity to resume the call for the support of the Romanian film industry.

Originally announced in late March, the event was rescheduled due to the pandemic two months later, this time outdoors, at the Verde Stop Arena, in Bucharest. Organized under the state of alert, the event had a red carpet with a disinfection tunnel installed at the entrance and the recommendation to keep a physical distance of 1.5 meters, printed on signs with the face of Ion Popescu-Gopo's Little Man, worn by volunteers through the crowd. In fact, some guests chose to pay a unique tribute to the creator who gives the name of the event dedicated to Romanian film: critic Irina Margareta Nistor came with a protective mask printed with the silhouette of the Little Man created by Gopo.

At the beginning of the gala, the guests were reminded of the pandemic. Presenter Alex Bogdan was brought on stage with a portable isolator, by four people dressed in protective overalls. "The portable isolator I used is a prototype," he explained. He spoke of COVID-19 - "a virus that carried us through a difficult time, a virus more popular than any movie tonight."

The film "La Gomera", by Corneliu Porumboiu, was the big winner of the Gopo Awards Gala on Monday night, with nine trophies, including for the best feature film, the best director and the best screenplay.

"La Gomera" tells the story of Cristi, a corrupt Romanian policeman involved in a 30 million euro deal with the mafia, who arrives on the island of La Gomera, in Spain, to learn "El Silbo", a whistled language used by locals. The coded language will help him free Zsolt, a trafficker under arrest in Bucharest, and the only one in the gang who knows where the money is hidden.

The list of Gopo awards given on Monday is as follows:

The Lifetime Achievement Award - Adela Marculescu

The Lifetime Career Award - Virgil Andriescu

Special prizes - the writer Radu Cosasu and the editor Cristina Ionescu

Romanian Society of Cinematographers Award - Tudor Mircea, for "La Gomera"

Best Feature Film - "La Gomera", by Corneliu Porumboiu (Romania, France, Germany, Sweden)

Best Director - Corneliu Porumboiu, for "La Gomera"

Best Actor in a Leading Role - Iulian Postelnicu, for "Arrest"

Best Actress in a Leading Role - Judith State, for "Monsters"

Best Supporting Actor - Istvan Teglas for "La Gomera"

Best Supporting Actress - Rodica Lazar for "La Gomera"

Best Screenplay - Corneliu Porumboiu, for "La Gomera"

Best Cinematography - Tudor Mircea, for "La Gomera"

Best Editing - Roxana Szel, for "La Gomera"

Best Soundtrack - Andre Rigaut, Sophie Chiabaut, Niklas Skarp and Christian Holm, for "La Gomera"

Best Original Music - Pablo Pico, for "Marona's Fantastic Journey"

Best designs - Simona Paduretu, for "La Gomera"

Best costumes - Ana Ioneci, Claudia Bunea, for "Maria, Queen of Romania"

The best make-up and the best hairstyle - Domnica Bodogan, Nastasia Mateiu, Clara Tudose, for "Maria, Queen of Romania"

Best debut film - "Touch Me Not", by Adina Pintilie

Best Documentary - "The Distance Between Me and Me" by Dana Bunescu and Mona Nicoara

The best fiction short film - "Havana Cuba", by Andrei Hutuleac

Best Documentary Short Film - "He Loves My Eyes", by Enxhi Rista

Young hope - Catalina Mihai, for the role of Heidi in the movie "Heidi"

Best European film - "Dolor y Gloria / Pain and Glory", by Pedro Almodovar.

Audience Award - "Oh, Ramona!", by Cristina Iacob and "5Gang - A Different Christmas".