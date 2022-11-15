LabMin Budai announces increase in pensions as of 1 January, percentage to be established in coalition

Labour Minister Marius Budai stated on Tuesday that there will be an increase in pensions, as of 1 January 2023, however, the final value is to be established in the ruling coalition, told Agerpres.

He confirmed an differentiated increase in pensions.

"We have discussed and I came up with a proposal for an increase of at least 10 percent, lately, we've talked about a budget buffer of 15 percent with the increase of pensions, not of incomes. An increase of the pension point for everyone and a differentiated increase, meaning granting support to all the vulnerable categories. We believe very much in this measure, because in times of crisis, even the textbook says that we have to take care of the population that falls in these vulnerable categories," the Labour Minister stated at Parliament.

He underscored that he won't mention any amount. "I'm not mentioning any amount. There are several versions on the table, we're taking the final decision in the coalition and, transparently, I shall communicate and the leaders of the coalition shall communicate," the Minister pointed out.