LabMin Budai: Starting January 1, minimum wage increases to 2,550 RON

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Marius-Constantin Budăi

Labour Minister, Marius Budai, stated on Thursday that the minimum wage will increase, starting January 1, to 2,550 RON.

"Also, I am informing you I have discussed with the Prime Minister and I discussed in the coalition, I will call a National Tripartite Council for a first meeting with the new Government, because we desire and I desire a lot for social dialogue to truly be social dialogue, and dialogue with social partners, and I'm referring to owners' associations and unions, be a true dialogue," said Budai, in a press conference at the headquarters of the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

"Tuesday I had a trip to Craiova, where I had a meeting with the hospitality industry. I already convoked the Labour Inspection to the ministry to work on some measures that they've requested. I informed them and they were glad to find out that we have a draft by which we grant holiday vouchers for 2022, as well," Budai mentioned.

