LabMin Turcanu: Pensions will be indexed by at least 6pct next year

Pensions will be indexed by at least 6pct next year, and the Government's intention is for this increase to be higher, while child allowances will be increased by 20pct from January 1, 2022, the interim Minister of Labor and Social Protection, Raluca Turcan informed on Monday on the communication group of the relevant ministry, agerpres reports.

The minister of labor explained that the budget intended in 2022 to support vulnerable energy consumers is 720 million lei.