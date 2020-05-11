Labor Minister says requested inquiry in Germany to look at the Romanians' working conditions there

Minister of Labor and Social Protection Violeta Alexandru declared at Monday's hearing before the Parliament's select committees that she requested an inquiry to be conducted in Germany in connection with the complaints regarding the working conditions of the Romanians in this country.

"I addressed this request to the German Labor Ministry and they confirmed to me that they discussed with the farmers and with the employers' associations to strengthen the security and prevention measures at the farms involved. My counterparts confirmed to me that minimal protective equipment is offered, just as we do in Romania for any employee," Alexandru said.

"The number of complaints is small. There is a contract between the German unions and Romania's National Trade Union Bloc under which Romanian workers receive assistance if they encounter problems. (...) Statistically speaking, judging by the number of complaints, the worrying situation depicted by the media is not confirmed by figures," said the Labor Minister.

"At the video conference of all the EU Labor Ministers last week, which was also attended by the European Commissioner in charge, I raised for discussion the need for coordination and updating the talks on a minimum set of protection, health and safety measures, which must be included in all the forms of contracts Romanians enter in the EU member states. My proposal was very well received, and a working group mechanism will be initiated to review all these forms of employment," said Violeta Alexandru.

"I also asked the European Commissioner and the Labor Ministers to move towards bringing up to date these differences in the legal framework and in social security measures, the contributions paid for all European citizens, Romanians included. These info leaflets with all the contact data are available at border check points, in all airports and train stations. I wanted to see if information is provided properly and I can honestly tell you that this is being done, the Romanians get this information upon departure. At the same time, the Labor Inspectorate's toll-free line is open to the people, I check daily into the status of the complaints received and how they are being addressed and how the necessary support is provided. All these problems have been rolling from the past, none of the governments solved them," said Alexandru.

"In the discussions with the German Labor Ministry I wanted to make sure that the German employers call [the Romanians] to work with legal forms. And they are. It's the right of our fellow citizens to negotiate their contract, they cannot be forced to work via employment agencies, but through an extensive communication campaign we have provided them with all the information they need to decide how best to proceed in preparation of the completion of their contracts," explained the Labor Minister.