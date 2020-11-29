Last 24 hrs see 5,554 new cases of COVID-19, nationwide tests amount to 16,225

As many as 5,554 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, following the conduct of 16,225 tests at the national level, informs the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Sunday.

The above-mentioned are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states. 471,536 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. As many as 348,852 people were declared cured.

According to the GCS, 4,097,782 tests have been processed nationwide. Of these, 16,225 were performed in the last 24 hours - 9,877 based on case definition and medical protocol and 6,348 upon request.