Laszlo Borbely, vice president of the European Sustainable Development Network

State Councilor Laszlo Borbely will be vice president of the European Sustainable Development Network (ESDN), one of the most representative European organizations in the field, announced on Tuesday the Department for Sustainable Development in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The new Executive Committee was established the meeting of the ESDN General Assembly on Tuesday, and the coordinator of the Romanian Department for Sustainable Development, Laszlo Borbely, will have the role of vice president.

"The good news continues to come. After we were announced that we are the winners of the most important UN award for innovation in public administration, today we receive a new recognition of our efforts to make Romania a strong voice in implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. We will continue to be actively involved in performing to the same standards. The citizens of Romania deserve to be confident that we are at the forefront of efforts for a sustainable future," said Laszlo Borbely, according to the cited source.Next year, the ESDN president will be Daniel Dubas, the national coordinator for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda in the Swiss Confederation. Alongside Laszlo Borbely, there will be two vice-presidents in the management team: Annika Lindblom and Marguy Kohnen, in charge with sustainability and environment issues in the Government of Finland and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, respectively.State Councilor Laszlo Borbely will also hold a speech on Tuesday within the resilience panel at the annual ESDN conference, which takes place online for two days.*** The European Sustainable Development Network brings together government officials and experts responsible for formulating and implementing sustainable development policies throughout the European community. The network currently has over 400 members and partners from 40 states. Since 2007, ESDN has been organizing thematic workshops to facilitate the informal exchange of views and experiences between its members.