Latest COVID-19 test positivity rate in Romania: 18.42pct

The latest COVID-19 test positivity rate in Romania is 18.42%, the Ministry of Health informed on Wednesday.

Within a period of 24 hours, 11,477 people having tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus were reported in Romania, out of a total of 62,286 RT-PCR and antigen tests performed.The ministry is asking people who have symptoms that may indicate the presence of COVID-19 (fever, cough, fatigue, headache, loss of taste and smell, etc.) to call their family physicians, DSP call centers, or the 112 emergency line to request testing.People who show symptoms and are in Bucharest or Ilfov County can travel by their own means, not by public transport, to the centres specially created for the collection of samples for SARS-CoV-2 testing.People who test positive can go to the COVID-19 assessment centres for consultation and treatment.According to the same source, out of the 1,030 people admitted to the ICU, 900 are unvaccinated. Also, out of 119 reported deaths, 98 occurred in unvaccinated patients," according to the Ministry of Health. (AGERPRES)