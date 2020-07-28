Law enforcement issue 1,043 COVID-19 fines in last 24 hours

Law enforcement officers issued in the past 24 hours 1,043 fines amounting to 138,431 lei for violations of Law No. 55/2020 on measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Tuesday.

Also, the Police found ten instances of hampering diseases control, a crime under Article 352 of the Criminal Code.

As many as 981 calls to the 112 emergency line and 2,402 to the 0800 800 358 toll-free information line were reported in the last 24 hours.