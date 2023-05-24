 
     
Leo Borg, defeated in first round of Ioana Cup in Bucharest

Leo Borg, defeated in first round of Ioana Cup in Bucharest.

Swede Leo Borg, son of the famous player Bjorn Borg, was defeated by Romanian tennis player Vlad Andrei Dancu, 6-3, 6-2, on Tuesday, in the first round of the ITF tournament hosted by Tennis Club Herastrau in Bucharest, called Ioana Cup and endowed with total prizes of USD 15,000, told Agerpres.

Borg (20 years old, ATP's 466th), the second seeded, lost after one hour and 32 minutes to a player ranked 750th in the world.

A second Romanian qualified on Tuesday, Dragos Nicolae Cazacu, after defeating Russian Behan Atlangheriev 6-4, 7-6 (7/0).

No less than ten Romanians entered the main singles draw.

